It came to my attention that one of our school board members had taken the time to review and comment on a new proposed history textbook for our high school students. I would like to personally thank Joe Wallek for taking his job on the board seriously enough to do that. It clearly shows he is seriously concerned about the quality of education our young people are receiving.
It is such a shame so many are completely unaware of our history of great accomplishments as a nation. These young minds need to be guarded from the extremes of both ends of the political spectrum, which seek to divide our country. They need to take pride in all our freedoms here. I firmly believe the old saying, "if you don't stand for something, you will fall for anything." Thank you again sir.
Daulton Oliver, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.