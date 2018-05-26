Too many senseless school shootings are occurring in our country. Politicians are wrestling with solutions to the problem but the answer isn't gun control. Let's face it! Rounding up all the firearms or keeping them out of the hands of kooky people is wishful thinking.
They say "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." To prevent psychos from rampaging through school campuses, boards of education should at least consider wrought steel fencing with razor wire surrounding all the campus buildings, and vet every student entering campuses through scanners like they use at airports. These airport body scanners cost about $150,000, but the cost just might be well worth it.
Urban schools use tall fencing, scanners and metal detectors. I haven't read or heard of any school shootings at these schools.
Cops on campuses do help but that really isn't the answer either. There were two armed cops at that high school in Texas recently, and they couldn't stop the senseless killing of students at that school. At least make it tough for these psychos to penetrate these vulnerable campuses.
Take a good look at that wide open campus at Tehachapi High and tell me if that campus is totally safe. I'd top off that steel fencing at that school with razor wire like they do to protect businesses and urban schools.
It's a a living nightmare to lose a loved one to murder and mayhem, especially when they are teenagers. I feel for those parents whose kids have been killed on campus. The grieving never ends when a loved one's life is cut short. My brother was killed in the 1994 L.A. riots. His life was cut short at the age of 53, and I still feel the anguish of his death.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
