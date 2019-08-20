In response to Greg Hahn’s letter to the editor, congratulating the City Council for supporting the “separation between church and state,” while criticizing Mayor Susan Wiggins for not “separating her religion from her civic duty to impartially support the Constitution,” I might add that the term “separation of church and state” is neither in the U.S. Constitution, nor has it ever been. Rather, separation of church and state is nothing more than some fabricated left-wing talking point that they often use to confuse their own low-information voters.
Conversely, the only portion of the Constitution that speaks of religion, specifically, would be Amendment I of the Bill of Rights, which states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” Now, surely the city of Tehachapi including the motto “In God We Trust” to the sides of our municipal vehicles would in no way violate the First Amendment to the Constitution of the U.S., or any other laws, for that matter.
The only other time where church or religion is ever mentioned is under Article VI, which states, “…no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.” And that’s it, in total. Still no mention in the U.S. Constitution, anywhere, of “separation of church and state.”
So, in the future, if we wish to quote the U.S. Constitution in the newspaper, may I recommend that we at least read it first? Pocket editions are available from the National Center for Constitutional Studies, (208) 645-2625, ISBN-13: 978-0-88080-144-7. Thank you.
Yes, our founders and framers indeed understood the proper role of government with church and religion, and vice versa. On the other hand, certainly not in any way at all, whatsoever, as Hahn described it.
William Nelson, Tehachapi
