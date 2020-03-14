This whole coronavirus has everyone in Tehachapi panic buying and hoarding everything they can get their hands on. SHAME ON YOU ALL. There are no confirmed cases in Tehachapi or Kern County.
Please leave some toiletries on the store shelves for other people. You're not the only citizens in this town who need necessities. It's sad when we have to be this horribly selfish and greedy and not think about our neighbors who might need more than we do. I'm disappointed in all of you acting like savages.
Missy Brown, Tehachapi
