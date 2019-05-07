The Single Parent Fair held May 5 really showcased how wonderful our community is. Not only did our church family gather together to show love to the single parent home, but businesses and members of the community joined in. The Single Parent team and Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard church would like to thank the following businesses and people:
Albersons - 100 bags of groceries
Papa's House - rice and beans donation
Windswept Ranch - petting zoo
Stylz Hair Salon - Bobbie and Ginger
Lucky's Barber - Joe and crew
Barry the Blade
Barber D - Perfect Blend
JVJ Jumpers - bounce house
The Crawford Family and Tehachapi Queens - snow cones
Faith Green - popcorn machine
Starbucks - coffee stand
Dunkin Donuts
Carlos Donuts
Tea Donuts
Bob Tootell - cooking chicken and tortillas
The Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard church family - donations of money, time, backpacks and prayer
Lyon's Club - eye exams.
Thank you all! We could not show love and care to single moms and dads without you.
Michelle Desmond, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.