The Single Parent Fair held May 5 really showcased how wonderful our community is. Not only did our church family gather together to show love to the single parent home, but businesses and members of the community joined in. The Single Parent team and Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard church would like to thank the following businesses and people:

Albersons - 100 bags of groceries

Papa's House - rice and beans donation

Windswept Ranch - petting zoo

Stylz Hair Salon - Bobbie and Ginger

Lucky's Barber - Joe and crew

Barry the Blade

Barber D - Perfect Blend

JVJ Jumpers - bounce house

The Crawford Family and Tehachapi Queens - snow cones

Faith Green - popcorn machine

Starbucks - coffee stand

Dunkin Donuts

Carlos Donuts

Tea Donuts

Bob Tootell - cooking chicken and tortillas

The Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard church family - donations of money, time, backpacks and prayer

Lyon's Club - eye exams.

Thank you all! We could not show love and care to single moms and dads without you.

Michelle Desmond, Tehachapi