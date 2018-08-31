It's nauseating to hear and see what's happening in our country just to be politically correct. Political correctness has caused us to remain passively silent instead of expressing what's really on our minds.
Here are just a few examples of political correctness run amok.
1. The word "man" has been ruled incorrect. Throughout the country manhole covers on streets are now called utility or maintenance holes.
2. Illegal immigrants are now called "undocumented persons."
3. Years ago, school holidays like Christmas and Easter were changed to winter and spring break.
4. CBS and ESPN plan not to show the singing of the national anthem at the beginning of NFL football games because it's too controversial.
5. Our Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill allowing transgendered students to use whatever bathroom and gym facilities they want.
6. Universities are banning any speech that makes people feel angry or disenfranchised.
Don't we all have First Amendment rights to speak freely? At the risk of sounding too kumbaya, I'll start contradicting political correctness by boycotting those NFL games when I see the players taking a knee.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
