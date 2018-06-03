I attended the Memorial Day ceremony at Philip Marx Central Park May 28. It was dignified and well-organized.
But I have a complaint about the ceremony, and it applies to the entire community, not just the American Legion who organized it.
As I walked toward the gazebo where the speeches would be made, around 10:30 a.m., I heard the music system playing a fancy orchestral arrangement of the song "Dixie."
"Dixie" is the anthem of the White Nationalist Movement. I learned it as a kid growing up 60 years ago, and it was a fun song for me back then. But today it represents racial oppression and division. Like it or not, it has become a symbol of hate.
I walked over to the tent where the sound system was operated and asked the guy in charge to stop playing it, because the song was morally offensive. The DJ guy told me that the song was not offensive.
My wife and I moved here eight months ago. We know it is a "conservative" town in a "conservative" county. But is it a racist community, openly hostile to blacks?
Tehachapi, take a look in the mirror. Is that who you want to be?
Brian Scott, Tehachapi
