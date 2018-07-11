On behalf of the Tehachapi Parks Foundation board, I want to thank all of the following sponsors — Albertsons, Red House, Henry’s Café, city of Tehachapi, Ruthie Grimes, South Street Digital, Laura Lynn Wyatt, Coffee Mill, Dunkin' Donuts, Waste Management, Benz Sanitation and McDonalds — for their generous contribution to the Annual Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast.
There were 395 pancake breakfasts served and numerous more tickets sold in support. So many families came out in support of their community and showed their love for this event.
The Parks Foundation and the Warrior Booster programs were out in full force providing breakfast and embracing the town. Ed would have been so proud to know this event will carry on in his name. Without the support and contribution to this event from our sponsors, it would not have been such a successful day.
Laura Lynne Wyatt, Foundation board chairperson, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.