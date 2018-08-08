First off, I am for the 2nd Amendment. The other day I was at a local fast food place and upon exiting the burger place, there were a few young men standing around a 4x4 Jeep.
On the back of the Jeep there was a large white flag on a long wooden poll. The flag had a representation of a AK47 or some weapon similar printed on it.
We who love our country and believe in the 2nd Amendment want others to know what the 2nd Amendment is and why we believe in bearing arms.
This flag can only intimidate others who might be on the fence and not know which way to go. We 2nd Amendment peace-loving conservative folks need to stand up for what is right, without causing fear and concern to others.
John Gonzales, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.