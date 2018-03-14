Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.