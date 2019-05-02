Is beating a dead horse a crime? It should be. Even after the Mueller report found not enough evidence to charge President Trump with anything, Democrats like Maxine Waters, Jerry Nadler, Elijah Cummings, Adam Schiff,and Eric Swalwell keep pounding on that thoroughly dead impeachment/obstruction carcass.
They obviously are not smart enough to realize that impeachment in the House of Representatives does not remove anyone from office. Removal also requires a trial in the Senate on the charges brought by the House, which is highly unlikely in a Republican-controlled Senate.
So this whole enterprise, like beating a dead horse, is futile. Perhaps we should get the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to intercede and stop this horrible spectacle. That is the least we could do for horses, and maybe, just maybe, that would get these representatives back to working for the people, which is why they were elected.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
