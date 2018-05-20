Corey Costelloe’s essay ("Rodeo demands respect for its heritage, grit,” May 9) romanticizing the rodeo simply dismisses the pain and injuries to the animals. Costelloe’s labeling of the rodeo as a “heritage” should not merit any respect when the word “heritage” is used to justify barbaric practices.
Throughout history, traditions have been banned when enlightened people realize a tradition is based on the suffering of others and change is necessary. For example, in China, women’s feet were bound for more than 300 years, causing extreme disability. Eventually anti-cruelty campaigns ended this practice. In the United States, even human slavery was romanticized in books and songs before the Civil War and abolitionists ended it.
Anti-cruelty campaigns will hopefully end the rodeo, too. Costelloe addresses an anti-rodeo Letter to the Editor from Eric Mills where he feels that Eric Mills does not have a right to expose the animal injuries taking place at rodeos in Kern County because Eric Mills is writing from Oakland.
Well, I’m writing from San Francisco and people in the Bay Area have eyes to witness the videos of the rodeo animals being slammed to the ground in terror. To writer Corey Costelloe: When you see a rodeo, watch the fear and pain of the animals, not the hubris of the cowboys! Open your eyes!
Bonnie Knight, San Francisco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.