The first duty of the president is to protect the people of this country. This duty is vitally important when dealing with threats like the coronavirus because of its potential to become a pandemic. It is impossible to protect us if we don’t know who is entering our country and where they have been. Unfortunately, we don’t have all of that information because our Southern border with Mexico is open and uncontrolled, and hundreds of thousands of people cross that border into the United States illegally every year.
President Trump has been trying to build a wall on that border for over three years, a wall that would be immensely helpful in stemming the flow of people possibly carrying infectious diseases like the coronavirus. Sadly, this vital wall could have been completed by now had it not been for fiercely partisan resistance from Congressional Democrat leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Shumer. They apparently want to protect the Democrat Party and its open border policies and not the country.
When the coronavirus started to spread in other countries, Pelosi and Shumer, in a stunning display of hypocrisy, went on the mass media and instantly blamed President Trump for not doing enough to protect us from this contagion. Perhaps it is time for the Democrats to join President Trump in getting this wall completed as soon as possible. And we all should pray that it is not too late.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
