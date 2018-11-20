Our two hometown supermarkets, Albertsons and Save Mart, are really generous to our community in supporting good-deed efforts. This is the eighth year we have experienced this support from them.
My church, Tehachapi Community Church, has been collecting from our congregation to provide 10 Thanksgiving dinners for the Salvation Army for distribution to less fortunate families. When called on, Save Mart and, especially, Albertsons came through in a big way. We in Tehachapi are fortunate to have many hometown businesses, which have been so helpful over many years. And this is the season to be thankful to the Tehachapi charities, particularly the tremendous efforts of the Salvation Army.
These are but a few of the multitude of reasons why Tehachapi is such a great place to live!
Laurie Rude-Betts, Tehachapi
