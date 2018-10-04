I am a fifth grade teacher with Tehachapi Unified School District, but I am also a parent and former volunteer. My colleague and friend Rick Scott is running for the TUSD school board. I’d like to share how his qualifications for the position outweigh those of anyone else in the running, bar none.
Scott was a public school teacher for 38 years. Let that sink in. 38 years!
That’s 38 years of teaching, nurturing, and being a friendly face to our children on a daily basis. My friends, that speaks volumes to the endurance and amount of dedication he holds for our kids. Where I come from, we call that passion.
As an educator with TUSD for 27 years, he has held the position of Jacobsen Middle School dean of students and was a Tehachapi High golf coach. His wife, Tamara, is also a TUSD educator and all three of their children attended TUSD schools.
He has impeccable intuition with students, knows first-hand their needs, the needs of our educators, our schools, and is well respected by all. He is determined to be a watchdog on behalf of special education, unite the school board with his knowledge of the district, and advocate for students and teachers.
He's the real deal. He holds comprehensive experience as an educator, a parent, and an administrator. Let’s get some experience from TUSD and put the passion for kids back into our school board and vote for Rick Scott!
Heather Tingley, Bakersfield
