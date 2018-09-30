I don’t like election season. Usually it means too many people promising things they don’t have a chance of following through on. This year’s City Council race seems to have some of those.
I’m happy to see our Mayor Pro-tem Susan Wiggins running again. She’s pulled the tough duty of having to keep things running after my good friend Mayor Ed Grimes passed. She’s done great even though she’s had to deal with some personalities at the City Council meetings.
I have known Wiggins for many years to always be an honest, hardworking person of high integrity with the best interest of our community in mind.
As a businessman with an office in the city of Tehachapi, I’m highly recommending Susan Wiggins for City Council once again. Her leadership has made Tehachapi a wonderful place and I would like to see that continue.
Ron Depew, Tehachapi
