A politician’s first duty is to conscience. Based on moral considerations and knowledge, an opinion is formed on an issue. Constituents influence this opinion and how she or he ultimately votes on issues political in nature. Foremost a politician must consider values and listen to conscience.
The federal courts dismissed a lawsuit filed by Federation of American for Immigration Reform against the state of California's SB 54. FAIR is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The decision to write an amicus brief, prior to the federal court's dismissal, was made at the City Council meeting on June 4. The council meeting of Sept. 17 was whether to amend the court paperwork and file the brief as a municipality with the Court of Appeals.
The fact that the suit against the state of California is being funded and legally supported by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, classified as a hate group, is sufficient for a thoughtful reconsideration of Tehachapi joining this suit as a friend of the court at the appellate level.
I believe the vast majority of Tehachapi residents support the rule of law at all levels of government. I was told recently by a local resident opposed to SB 54, that ”we have guns and know how to use them.” These are the challenges to voters, who believe in the values of the democratic process. This is wrong. It intimidates and creates fear. Take a stand against hate and violence.
Kathleen Murguia, Tehachapi
