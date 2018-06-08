Talk about a double standard. O.M.G., Samantha Bee goes on public television attacking President Trump's daughter, using the trashiest talk I've ever heard. Roseanne Barr tweets a racial slur and she is fired on the spot. Both were wrong, but only one gets the ax.
It's like reliving the Hillary Clinton story. She gets away with murder, (literally) hides all of the evidence and nothing happens to her.
Well folks, when it's time to vote for a new president, all you have to do is look at our president's record. He is doing what he promised all of us. But some of you don't want to admit it. Our economy is booming, the stock market is getting better every day and the unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in 20 years. Big companies are returning to the U.S. to build their factories again.
And now our president is building that wall he promised, shutting down the flow of drugs coming across the border that are killing our young people by the thousands.
Jean Riesen, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.