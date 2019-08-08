Many small communities are naive. They think a school shooting could never happen because we are better than the people in other communities. Tehachapi has a very high teen suicide rate. The symptoms that lead to suicide can also lead to school shootings.
Tehachapi should contract with the Kern County Sheriff's Office so that they can put an armed deputy at each school. Also, they should buy each student a bulletproof backpack. These backpacks cost between $100 and $300.
Additionally, they should consider having a social worker on each campus and a probation officer on the middle school campus and the high school campus.
Tim Corfman, Tehachapi
