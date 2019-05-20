I have a question: With the size of Tehachapi, why aren't there more long-term care places and a daycare facility for our less fortunate citizens? I have friends who are interested in moving to Tehachapi, but with no daycare for their friend, they can't move here.
Isn't it time that Tehachapi caught up with the rest of the cities around here? What would it take to attract this kind of help that so many of us need? The old hospital would be the perfect place for this, don't you think? Not enough money? Does everything have to come down to the almighty dollar?
I think it's time we reconsider our options and make Tehachapi a place that is truly a place for all.
Patricia Artley, Tehachapi
