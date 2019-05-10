A heartfelt thank you to the healthcare providers of our community who responded to our medical emergency on Saturday, April 20 with professional and compassionate concern — for the calming voice of the 911 operator, the Stallion Springs paramedics (arrived within a few minutes), Hall Ambulance (again, within a few minutes) and the doctors, nurses and staff of our very own Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. Dave is home and doing nicely.
Kay and Dave Cordes, Tehachapi
