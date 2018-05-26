Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey would like to thank Carlos' Donuts, Kmart, Dry Town Water Park in Palmdale and Adventist Health Ice Center of Bakersfield for donating prizes to our Annual Falcon Fun Day event!
Our club fosters the sport of hockey locally for children ages 3-16 years old and we are thankful that local businesses were a part of our event. It's amazing to live in a community where there is always help for a small nonprofit club such as ourselves! Thank you!
Lisa Fitch, Tehachapi
