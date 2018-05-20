Sorry folks, but this is sappy Daulton again with a celebration message. May 10 was a special day for me. It was 25 years ago, at 6 p.m., that I met my beautiful (wife to be) Barbara, at the old Bakers Square restaurant (now gone) in Bakersfield.
We met, the earth moved under my feet when she smiled and laughed at my silly jokes.
Long story short, we fell in love, I knew she couldn't get away when this woman, who was beautiful, smart, competent and successful, and did I say beautiful, and completely happy with her independence, looked at me one night and said, "I am not only falling in love with you, but with your two little daughters too!"
People, this is what life is about. Reaching out, experiencing the best life has to give. I have no doubt that God brought us together and has kept us together. We have had a ton of testing but I can state for all to hear, there is no one I would rather spend my time with than my sweet Barbara. We have so much fun and share so much laughter together I almost feel guilty, just almost.
So happy 25th MY LOVE, MY BARBARA, thank you.
Daulton Oliver. Tehachapi
