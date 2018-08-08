Marley’s Miracle Mutts, the therapy dog program and community outreach of Marley’s Mutts, would like to thank Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company for a wonderful evening and fundraiser event during the Dog Daze of Summer, held July 28, 2018.
The winery was a wonderful setting to enjoy dogs, food, a great band and fun raffles. We would also like to thank those businesses that contributed to the raffles: Tractor Supply, Canine Creek and Pet Lodge. We appreciate all those who support the Miracle Mutts.
Kathryn Mackie, Miracle Mutts, Tehachapi Lead
