TMSAR would like to thank the Kern County community, as a whole, for its support in our annual fundraising raffle for the Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue unit.
On Aug. 26, we drew the names of the three winners: Heng Chau, James Ouart and Morgan Garone!
Thank you again for all of your support. Without the wonderful community support we could not “search so others may live."
Kathleen Kline, TMSAR public relations officer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.