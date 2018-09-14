As president of the Tehachapi Humane Society, I would like to thank the Tehachapi Car Club and Thunder on the Mountain for giving Tehachapi Humane Society a generous donation from their great event during Mountain Festival.
I can't imagine how much it takes to put out such a great car show every year.
We will use this donation to continue our numerous spay/neuter programs in Tehachapi.
Janie Hartman, one of our spay/neuter program directors, accepted this donation. Thank you again thinking about us and giving this great donation.
Kate Lueder, Tehachapi
