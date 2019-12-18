The Friends of the Tehachapi Library have had a great year. It has been a busy year with reorganizing and growing the group. The Library has been creating a lot of popular programs such as The Hogwarts Yule Ball, Comic Con, The Haunted Library, the Summer Reading Program and so on. And weekly activities for our local teens. The Library has also begun to add programs for the adult fans such as the successful Downton Abbey Tea, and the upcoming Game of Thrones event in January.
While the Friends of the Library has supported the Library’s programs, there’s been a lot of support that has also come from the community. Some of the community support has come from businesses and people like: Tammy Engle, mortgage advisor, Hitching Post Theater, Red House BBQ, Little Caesars, Carlos’ Donuts, True Value, Save Mart, Tehachapi Amtgard, Albertsons, Crunchyroll, Tehachapie, Marcie Hurrell, Kohnen's Bakery, Red Carpet Grooming, Jodie Laughlin, Big Five, Walmart, Tehachapi Virtual Reality Arcade, TK's Pizza, Magikids, Wizards of the Coast, BSE Rents and Steam Punk Cafe.
And we can’t forget the generous monetary donations from Cheers to Charity and the Loop. And then there are the donations of books from so many people. Plus all of you who come in and buy books from either the continuing sale at the Library (which has expanded to use two walls of shelves now) and/or at the Big Seasonal Book Sales. And the income from all these sales has gone up a lot this year.
The gears are turning on how to use all of this support to improve what the Library is already providing to our community. Look for a lot of new things in the coming year.
Finally, there’s always room for more volunteers because there’s always something that needs to be done. If you’re interested, contact the Friends of the Library by email at FOLTehachapi@gmail.com or call or text 661-750-2818.
— Mark Fisher, Friends of the Library, Tehachapi
