A big thanks to TPD during our major snow storm on Dec. 26. My daughter works the overnight shift at her job. Her co-worker did not come in to work on Christmas Day. She worked her shift all alone.
Then the day shift workers did not come in. She called me two hours after she should have gotten off and asked what to do. I told her to call the top manager and tell them what was happening. The manager told her to close up the store and go home.
My daughter's vehicle is a small, low to the ground car. No way could she get out of the parking lot. I called TPD and told them what was happening. They were kind enough to send a 4-wheel-drive police vehicle to pick her up and take her home in town.
Thanks so much TPD. We live in Oak Knolls and could never have gotten through to take her home. You guys are great!!
Cathy Lueder, Oak Knolls
