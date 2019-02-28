The Dance Craze kicked off 2019 with a generous donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield. Each year, TDC organizes a fundraising Christmas recital to showcase the skills of their dancers as well as support a local charity. The recitals are always free to attend, but a donation is encouraged. The Ronald McDonald House helps keep families of sick children together, and The Dance Craze was honored to donate more than 200 items to the families affected.
The dancers are staying determined to now prepare for the annual spring recital, The Greatest Show, in June.
With their 2019 dance competition season underway, the TDC dance team will work hard to bring home countless awards.
Carolyn Soldati, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.