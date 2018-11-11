The election is over. The people have spoken.
We have chosen roads over recreation. Since we know that the money is there to fix the roads and the people voted for it, the time is at hand to put first things first.
There will be no “Plan B” to vote on until the issues voted on are dealt with. How can we expect people to want to live here with dangerous roads, no sidewalks, street lights, etc. ? Michelle Vance said herself that there is nowhere for people to walk. Now Tehachapi has the means to do the needed repairs.
It doesn’t matter what the rest of the country is doing; clearly they can afford it and Tehachapi cannot. And no, we won’t “die” without a new playground but people could very easily die with no sidewalks and roads in dire need of repair.
It’s about priorities.
Diane Burrows, Tehachapi
