Well folks, I don't care if you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent. We all live in America and cherish our freedom. It should not be about party lines; it should be about results.
So, let's check the report card of our president during the last two and a half years.
The economy is booming. The unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in 50 years. The stock market is doing great. Companies are coming back to the United States and that means putting our people back to work. Other countries are finally respecting us. Fair trade for the first time in years. The threat of North Korea has stopped; no more testing their bombs. North Korea and South Korea are talking for the first time in years. We are stopping the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs across our borders.
So folks, study the report card of our president and the results. Now, ask yourself if you are not better off now than the last eight years?
I, for one, am so sick of the hatred in this country along party lines. Just look at how well our country is doing. Think!
Jeanne C. Riesen, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.