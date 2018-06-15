I don’t always get to read all of the newspaper the same day. I usually save opinion pieces for my convenience. Such was a piece in the June 9 Bakersfield Californian, “Thank Republicans for your right to try” by Marc Thiessen.
A Texas woman is terminally ill with ovarian cancer. Her doctor indicates a new drug for this specific disease has passed safety tests and is in the final stages of clinical trials but was not yet approved by the FDA. Her doctor was finally able to convince the manufacturer to allow her to try this promising drug.
Before she could start treatment she had to beg the FDA for approval. After approximately 100 hours of the doctor’s paper work and then 24 days waiting, her health further deteriorated. Finally, the FDA relented and the drug applied was showing signs of working — but too late, pneumonia had set in and she died. It isn’t often an opinion piece will bring a tear to my eye, but this one did.
This week President Trump will sign a national Right to Try Act into law. A majority of states already have these laws (not sure if California was one); most passed without controversy and bipartisan support. But not in the U.S. Congress. A majority of Democrats stalled the first bill and others. After many tries, a more restrictive bill was finally passed over the objection of Sen. C. Schummer,D-N.Y.
I am old enough to recall President Kennedy about 1962 or 1963 calling for America to land a man on the moon before the end of the decade, not because it was easy but because it was hard — and we did!
Whatever happened to that “can do” spirit of America. The United States has been a world leader for well more than a century. Is a significant part of this country giving up on leading us forward? I hope we never give up on daring and trying new ideas. Even now naysayers are doubting efforts to finally bring some peace and stability to the Korean peninsula and finally end a 68-year-old war.
Jake Anzulis, Tehachapi
