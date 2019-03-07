While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are poisoning the minds of millions of young people by extolling the glories of socialism and communism, I think everyone should ponder this quotation from years ago by Memphis Pastor Dr. Adrian Rogers (1931-2005): “You cannot legislate the poor into freedom by legislating the wealthy out of freedom.
"What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. The government cannot give anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. When half the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that my friend, is about the end of any nation. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.”
That is the pure truth. Amen.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
