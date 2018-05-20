In 1967, on his 23rd mission over Hanoi, John McCain's Seahawk bomber was shot down. When he bailed out, his right leg and right arm were broken. He spent two and half years of his five and a half years as a prisoner in solitary confinement with only two small holes in a metal ceiling to give him air.
John McCain was also tortured many times during those years but never gave the men who tortured him the information they wanted. And when he was offered his release because U.S. forces were pulling out of South Vietnam, he refused to leave until all of the men who were prisoners were released.
When five-deferment Donald Trump was running for president and was asked about the heroism of John McCain, five-deferment Trump said he didn't consider anyone who was caught and held prisoner to be a hero. As president, five-deferment Donald also watched and grinned while his Phoenix supporters yelled and screamed for John McCain's death. This happened shortly after the news that the senator had a brain tumor.
Recently, when John McCain announced that he was against the appointment of Gina Haspel as the CIA chief, because of her participation in torture practices after 9-11 and her refusal to reject the use of torture when she was questioned by Congress, White House staffer Kelly Sadler, said this: "It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway" — a statement confirmed by five people, and never denied by Sadler. As of May 13, there has been no apology by five-deferment Trump or by Kelly Sadler — and Sadler is still employed at the White House.
Retired generals Michael Hayden and James Clapper, who both served with distinction under Republican and Democratic administrations, believe it was a mistake to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement. According to these men, international inspection reports and American intelligence indicate that Iran has been complying with the agreement.
They also believe that the resulting increase in Middle East instability will likely result in another war in which Trump will probably involve the United States ... to prove he was right.
A question for local Trump supporters: Do you think five-deferment Trump, or any member of his family, will join up and go to the front-line to fight that war?
A.J. Marshall, World War II veteran, Tehachapi
