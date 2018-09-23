On Sept. 17, our City Council voted 3-0 to go forward with an amicus brief favoring the federal government over SB 54.
The city attorney said that the brief the city was joining was sponsored by Immigration Reform Law Institute, the legal arm of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, founded by John Tanton. FAIR has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its anti-immigrant and anti-Catholic attitudes.
There was no debate between the council members or the city attorney as to why the SPLC had listed this organization as a hate group.
Our city will waste $30,000 in legal fees to join a frivolous lawsuit that will bring bad publicity to our city. At what point will organizers of events like the GranFondo decide to boycott our city for affiliating with hate groups?
My opponent, Councilman Dennis Wahlstrom, ditched his campaign promise to "ask tough questions" and the other challenger, Joan Pogon-Cord, was not present, and her platform suggests she is playing it safe like Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
If I am elected I not will support any action that allows the federal government to target the citizens of Tehachapi because they have dark hair, labor under the sun or attend Mass on Sunday.
Clint Davies, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.