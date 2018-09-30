On Nov. 6 we will vote to fill four positions on the Tehachapi City Council: Districts 1, 4, 5 and the at-large vacancy created by the untimely loss of Mayor Ed Grimes. These are my thoughts on the subject:
Phil Smith (District 1) is presently the longest serving member of our City Council and the Kern Council of Governments. His success in securing large grants for our city through KCOG has improved our city in so many ways. In total, the grants reach into the millions of dollars. Susan Wiggins (District 5) understands grants from her civic work in Tehachapi and previously in Mojave. She cooperates with Smith to maximize the use of grants in our community. The voters cannot afford to lose their experience in November.
Two newcomers to the political scene are Joan Pogon-Cord (Candidate in District 4) and Mike Davies, candidate at large for the seat left vacant by Ed Grimes. "Joanie" is a former faculty member and coach for the Tehachapi Unified School District. During her years working for the district she was respected and valued by her peers and also by the young people she taught. Davies donates much of his spare time to refereeing for our parks and recreation district. These two individuals have given so much of their time and talents without any expectation of payment. Both are esteemed members in their faith communities. They believe in our future and will work to secure it.
Of late the city has struggled in its ability to move forward even with routine administrative duties. The failure of two councilmen to agree to the appointment of an interim replacement for Grimes was a serious error in judgment. This tactic punishes the public; it should never be repeated.
I will be voting for Smith, Wiggins, Pogon-Cord and Davies in November. This team is clearly the better choice.
Mrs. Socorro Schmidt, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.