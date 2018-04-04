Initial media reports about the tragic shooting in Florida referred to “missed warning signs.” I learned in the days following the massacre that Nikolas Cruz had threatened students, verbally cursed teachers, damaged school buildings, threw school furniture, had fist fights with other students, and threatened to kill students multiple times, all of which was reported to school administrators several times. Before the tragedy a YouTube video was posted by “nikolas cruz” said he was “going to be a professional school shooter,” which was reported to the FBI.
The Broward County Public School District had implemented a program to end the "school-to-prison pipeline." Even though he threatened to kill someone, which is a felony, the school administrators made no complaint to law enforcement, or to expel Cruz.
The district program means a student wouldn’t have a police record when they graduated, with the school district boasting this program had reduced student arrests by 78 percent.
Media reports of “missed warnings signs” are incorrect; it was “ignored warning signs.” Blaming firearms is the easy way out; most important it won’t stop another tragedy.
The public must demand school administration exercise a responsibility to students and staff, and when appropriate to notify law enforcement of inappropriate student behavior. Students must be taught, and expected to show respect to all others.
Larry Westin, Tehachapi
Commented