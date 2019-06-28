There are no poor people among the Democrats running for president. They are all very affluent and successful because they live in the greatest, freest, most powerful, richest, most creative and most generous country ever created by man and because our country has a free market economy that can multiply wealth. They could not be where they are or be doing what they are doing anywhere else on earth.
Despite this very obvious fact, just about all of these people are competing to see who can tear our country apart the fastest and deny everyone else in the future the very opportunities they enjoy now. They preach the glories of systems like socialism and communism while ignoring the glaring failures of these systems in countries like Russia, Cuba and Venezuela.
I think that makes them the dumbest people in the world. Seriously, does anyone think that any of these dummies should be elected to run the most successful country on earth? If we love our country and want it to survive, I think not. It’s just not worth the risk.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.