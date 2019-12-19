The Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee would like to thank all of those who made the 2019 show possible. Many businesses and individuals donated money for winner's plaques, raffle prizes and the materials and supplies necessary for the event.
Without this support, it would be impossible to hold the car show that has become a popular part of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival weekend. Thank you to all our supporters and participants.
— Dixie Coutant, on behalf of the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee
