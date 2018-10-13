Thank you so much for your generous donation, Thunder on the Mountain!
We cannot express how much we appreciate your continued financial support of Tehachapi Senior Center! it is contributions such as yours that help us keep our doors open so we can continue to serve our ever-growing senior population here in Tehachapi.
Here at TSC we provide a safe place for Tehachapi seniors to socialize, dance, attend exercise and yoga classes, play cards, have a hot lunch, and in general celebrate life and each other. We also provide space to Optimal Hospice to hold grief support meetings and to Valley Caregivers for their caregiver education classes and respite care. Without your donations, there would be fewer services available for our seniors.
Thank you for your generous spirit!
Lewis Brown, Tehachapi
