Keep your eyes peeled for ticks. These nasty little critters are out and about this spring and can "Really Tick You Off." They carry diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease that can lead to an excruciating death. They are like tiny spiders but much worse. They can destroy your health in a hurry.
The other day I had the unfortunate experience of having one of these creepy things on me. It showed up as a little black spot on my white T-shirt, but thank goodness, it never got the chance to burrow into me. I plucked him off my shirt and took it out to the garage and disposed of it.
Ticks are hard to eradicate. They are called hard ticks because their bodies are hard and these ugly looking insects won't die unless you burn then or really put lots of pressure to squash them.
If you are like me and are outside a lot in your yard, spend a few minutes giving yourself the "once over," checking both your clothes and exposed skin for ticks. Ticks cling to bushes, plants and trees waiting for a host like you or me, then drop off onto us, so stay alert and be vigilant out there.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
Commented