I am SO sick and tired of hearing Mr. A.J. Marshall's negative rhetoric about our president. It is time for this old man, (yes, he is over 80-something) to take his head out of the sand, and see the real accomplishments that our president has done in the past 17 months.
Our country's economy is booming, the unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in 20 years. We have North Korea and South Korea talking peace with each other. Other countries are showing respect for our country again. We are not apologizing for our shortcomings, like in the past eight years.
And yes, now we are finally building a wall to protect our borders, and people of the United States. This country has been saturated with drugs coming over the border from South America for way too long. Thousands of our young people are dying each year from overdoses from heroin and other drugs. So enough hate mail from Mr. Marshall. It's time you open your eyes to the real truth.
Jean Riesen, Tehachapi
