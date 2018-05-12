I read with interest and amusement the article by Corey Costelloe, regarding the rodeo.
The rodeo has an incredibly well-documented history of violence and indifference toward animals. Dr. C.G. Haber, former USDA meat inspector, and Dr. Robert Fetzner, former head of FSIS (Food Safety Inspection Service with the USDA) have both testified regarding the condition of "discarded" rodeo animals upon necropsy. These animals suffer torn ligaments, broken bones, crushed spines, punctured lungs, broken necks, massive hematomas (collections of free blood under the skin and tissues). Sadly, their fur coats hide these injuries.
As a health care professional with many years in the emergency room, shock-trauma, and the operating room, I have seen most of these injuries in humans. To consider that we are inflicting this trauma deliberately onto others is absolutely unconscionable.
There is a growing list of towns, cities and municipalities in the United States and abroad that are restricting and even fully banning rodeos, due to their violence and animal abuse. Most recently was April; rodeos are now illegal in all of Quebec. There is nothing humane about flank straps, spurs, electric prods. These are instruments that are used on docile farm animals in order to provoke them into acting wild (running, bucking, jumping). Without these tools of torment, there is no rodeo. Pittsburgh, Penn., has a de facto ban on rodeos because it has banned flank straps, spurs and electric prods. There has not been a rodeo in Pittsburgh since this ban.
Media really need to stop glorifying this egregious abuse of docile farm animals. It is high time to demonstrate compassion and intelligence, and to get out of the gladiator age. It is 2018, we must evolve. Go to any rodeo and look at the animals in their pens before the event — you will see that they are not wild.
Lastly, rodeo is not ranching! These are fictional contests that were performed by bored ranch hands to make some extra money. This is well-described, even in the “pro-rodeo” literature. Cowboys need to start roping, tackling, hog-tying each other (and perhaps Mr. Costelloe) instead.
Heather Hamza, Los Angeles
