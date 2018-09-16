I'm writing about A.J. Marshall's letter of Sept. 5, where he gave his opinion of Russian interference and Robert Mueller, the war hero, (which doesn’t make him a fair and descent man.) I doubt that he is a conservative Republican. Mueller was hired to do one thing and that was to investigate Russian collusion in the Trump campaign. He and his 17 hardcore Democrats have found nothing!
But that hasn’t stopped Mueller. He is out to get anyone: friend or foe, or any staff member of Trump’s he can. He has overstepped his boundaries. Maybe he is out to get even. After Comey was fired as FBI director, Mueller asked the president for the job of FBI director. The president said no! Shortly after Mueller’s good friend Rod Rosenstein picked Mueller to run the collusion investigation.
Interesting that that happened? About the indictments, none are connected to the Trump Russian collusion he was hired for and it has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. About the part in Marshall's letter where he asks why I support him (Trump)? He appears unappreciative of the fact the president is trying his best to make this country great again! For a minute, when I first started reading his letter, I thought his hatefulness was referring to Obama.
One reason I support President Trump is he has done more for our country in his first term than Obama even did in eight years.
No. 2: President Trump didn’t go out and kiss the hands of people that hate us!
No. 3: President Trump didn’t travel the world and tell people how bad a country America is. Another reason is he might be rough and forward, but what he says, he gets done! The economy is in the best shape it’s been in years, unemployment is the lowest it’s been in years. The Left hates it and it upsets people like Marshall.
Oh, I almost forgot, the word collusion has no bearing on the Russian Trump hoax. Collusion applies only to antitrust matters.
Martin Mooney, Tehachapi
