Following our president's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Republican Sen. John McCain said this: "Today's press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump's naivete, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake."
Our President Trump sided with Putin over his own country. He embraced and validated him. He made it obvious that he had more confidence in Putin's denial agencies. And that assurance was expressed in spite of Mueller's indictment of the 12 Russian nationals with more than 90 pages of precise details regarding what specifically they did, how they did it, and even the equipment they used.
And we can add to the Helsinki debacle that during the past week our president has found time to criticize America's allies — specifically NATO — insult the British prime minister, declare the European Union a failure, and affirm once again that the Mueller probe is a disaster for our country.
I quote the author of "Russian Roulette," David Corn, regarding the above: "Donald Trump is either a puppet, a dupe, simply a useful idiot ... or maybe all three of these."
Following Helsinki, Mr. Conservative, George Will, gave his Washington Post opinion article a title that says it all: '"This Sad, Embarrassing Wreck of a Man."
By the way, there's also a title we usually apply to someone who does the bidding of another country to negatively affect his own country!
A.J. Marshall, Tehachapi
