Regarding cell phone use on campus by students ("Students, adults debate cell phone use on campus," April 11); it's clear and simple.
A student may possess a cell phone on campus. If they are caught using it without permission, an automatic suspension is in order.
The exception to that would be, of course, in case of an emergency, i.e., a school shooting, 8.0 earthquake, alien attacked...etc.
In addition to the suspension, the phone should be confiscated by school officials and only released to a parent at a prescribed time determined by school administrators.
It's time for the Tehachapi Unified School District to set standards and policies that help in teaching and maintaining order and to follow up on these, not to cater to children and liberal parents' ideas.
Jeff Larson
Commented