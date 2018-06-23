I posted a letter to the editor which was published April 18 about the high vacancies in and around Tehachapi. I have since found that I was conservative. Instead of five empty restaurants, there are six! Instead three empty (former) grocery stores, there are four!
I also commented on the big eyesore on the corner of Hayes Street and Tehachapi Boulevard.
In the April 25 issue there was a rebuttal, by Scott Taylor. He stated that the eyesore was really “a gorgeous piece of architecture.” Evidently beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What is so gorgeous about an old, dilapidated, corrugated steel building with broken windows that is overgrown with weeds?
Lastly, I am saddened to hear that Mr. Taylor will be closing his business on June 30.
Tom Dieges, Bear Valley Springs
