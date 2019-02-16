During Thursday morning's rain and wind, I was getting items from the trunk in front of Stone Mountain on Golden Star. The wind grabbed a cloth bag and took off with it. I tried to catch it, but the wind was at least twice as fast as I.
A fine lady leaving the lot drove more than a block down Golden Star, retrieved and returned it. Many thanks and a Happy Valentine's Day to a generous and responsible Tehachapian.
Dick Cavanaugh, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.