My family just got home from this year's Veterans Day program. It was great. There were many activities for the families to participate in. The flyover by our fire department helicopter was awesome.
I was able to get a picture of my 5-week-old granddaughter with John (Grenek), the World War II , 98-year-old Normandy veteran who is a wonderful guy.
Thanks so much to the folks who were behind the scenes that made this such a great ceremony to honor all our veterans. It was a big crowd this year.
Cathy Lueder, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.