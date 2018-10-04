The Sept. 26 issue of Tehachapi News carried a column by Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett dealing with the history of SB 1, the gas tax. Garrett somewhat fairly outlined how we got where we are with this egregious, and borderline "illegal" tax, but his cozy attitude does not match reality.
When the tax was laid on last year, it exposed the "wink" used by Gov. Jerry Brown first, when he previously promised California voters that no taxes would be raised without voter approval. His second "wink" came with his claim that Caltrans "needs" the money. Let's dissect these Moonbeam "winks."
After Brown cajoled a willing Legislature into approving SB 1, he further got them to deposit this "open flow" into the general account fund, instead of having them earmarked for Caltrans' use, as voters were led to believe.
Although the fast train "dream" touts Sacramento to San Diego, that is about as likely to happen as fulfilling the voter approved first cost estimate of $32 billion. The most recent "official," meaning doctored, cost estimate for this ego-driven scheme is $77 billion even though the "audited" estimate is $92 billion (July 2018). Another Moonbeam "wink."
But I digress. "Caltrans needs the money" for road maintenance. Well, comparing the average of the other 49 states, for every $1 spent by them on a mile of road maintenance, Caltrans spends $5.
Here's the latest moonbeam "wink" which is hidden language in the existing tax bill, SB 1. Beginning next Jan. 1, an automatic annual increase in fuel taxes will begin. He didn't tell us about that one, either.
So, in summary, Caltrans, with a budget of more than $4 billion, doesn't need the money.
Footnote: They have yet to figure out how to get the thing over/through the Tehachapi Mountains, and according to one member of the planning committee, "It'll never top 50 mph."
VOTE YES on SIX.
James L. Turner, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.